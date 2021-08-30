IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI opened at $96.96 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.66. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

