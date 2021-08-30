Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.71. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACAD. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

