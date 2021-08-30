Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 27,161 Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,161 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 1.81% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $927,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.97.

