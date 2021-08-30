Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 11,043 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,043 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $70,000.

BATS:MTUM opened at $183.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.13. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

