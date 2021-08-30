MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,478 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 457.5% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $62.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.62.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. raised their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

