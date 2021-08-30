PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Up 102.2% in August

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 102.2% from the July 29th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSE PNI opened at $11.77 on Monday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

