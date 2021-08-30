PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Up 102.2% in August

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 102.2% from the July 29th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
NYSE PNI opened at $11.77 on Monday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.92.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.
About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
