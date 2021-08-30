iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Up 106.7% in August

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the July 29th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

IEUS opened at $73.77 on Monday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $73.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEUS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1,572.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,713,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,961,000 after buying an additional 1,611,186 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,258,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 17,089.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 593,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,191,000 after buying an additional 589,914 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 973.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 46,925 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,007,000.

