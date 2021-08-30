Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,206,000 after buying an additional 2,649,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,032,000 after buying an additional 2,077,342 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,502,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,438,000 after buying an additional 1,865,442 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after buying an additional 1,477,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,092,000 after buying an additional 936,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

NYSE:UL opened at $55.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

