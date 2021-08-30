Short Interest in StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Increases By 110.3%

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 110.3% from the July 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,914,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SFOR opened at $0.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05. StrikeForce Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.33.
About StrikeForce Technologies
