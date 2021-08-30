Short Interest in StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Increases By 110.3%

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 110.3% from the July 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,914,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SFOR opened at $0.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05. StrikeForce Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.33.

About StrikeForce Technologies

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc engages in he provision of software development and services. It focuses in a suite of integrated computer network security products using proprietary technology. Its products include PrivacyLok, SafeVchat, ProtectID, GuardedID, and MobileTrust. The company was founded by Mark Joseph Corrao and George Waller in August 2001 and is headquartered in Edison, NJ.

