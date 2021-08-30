Zacks: Analysts Expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) to Post $0.17 EPS

Brokerages expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. CAE reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%.

CAE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in CAE by 161.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $692,846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,096 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,102,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,765 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,416,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in CAE by 213.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,817,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,983,000 after buying an additional 1,237,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $28.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.81.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

