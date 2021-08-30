O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $985,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.6% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Amphenol by 67.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 33,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APH stock opened at $76.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,436,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 80,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $5,929,775.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,334,220. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

