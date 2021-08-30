Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 1,779 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,369 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $29.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $156,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,337 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

