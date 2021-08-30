VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.310-$-0.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.40 million-$40.40 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:VVPR opened at $5.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. VivoPower International has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VivoPower International stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of VivoPower International at the end of the most recent quarter.

VivoPower International Plc engages in the development, procurement, and construction of small and medium scale solar and selected solar asset ownership and maintenance. It operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Solar Development, and Corporate Office. The Critical Power Services segment focuses on the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems.

