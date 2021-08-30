Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in FOX by 51.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in FOX by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,399,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,350,000 after buying an additional 639,630 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in FOX by 355.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 107,760 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in FOX by 68.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 83,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX stock opened at $37.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 15.97%.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

