Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVYA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Avaya by 2,590.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,333,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000.

NYSE AVYA opened at $20.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 346.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

