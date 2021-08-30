Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Raised to “Buy” at Truist Securities

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MGY. Truist raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $15.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.61. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $16.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

