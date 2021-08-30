Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-11.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.08. Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.000-$11.500 EPS.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $89.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $100.32.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIBB. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.14.

In related news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik purchased 2,200 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of Hibbett Sports worth $16,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

