Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $380,000 in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

WRI opened at $31.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

