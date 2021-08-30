Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,006,000 after acquiring an additional 474,751 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,576,000 after buying an additional 37,282 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,322 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,826,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 583,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,354,000 after purchasing an additional 56,743 shares in the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $103.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.78. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

COLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

