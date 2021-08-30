Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 323.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of MSI stock opened at $242.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.81 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.