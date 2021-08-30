Analysts Expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. Gladstone Commercial posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis boosted their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOD opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $825.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.54%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.