Equities analysts expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. Gladstone Commercial posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis boosted their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOD opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $825.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.54%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

