Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,424 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Emerson Electric worth $108,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 11,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 128.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 89,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 50,612 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 374,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,082,000 after acquiring an additional 49,668 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $104.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.22. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $63.16 and a 12 month high of $105.03.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

