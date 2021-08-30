Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 34,701 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,199,000. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of W.W. Grainger at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.75.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $432.13 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.25 and a twelve month high of $479.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

