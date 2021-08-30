Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 11,872 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 30.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after buying an additional 33,630,705 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,710 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,355 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $897,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,805 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,884,000 after purchasing an additional 201,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $623,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,223 shares of company stock valued at $21,018,885 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $44.80 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.48.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

