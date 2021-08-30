Capital Analysts LLC Trims Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Paychex by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Paychex by 29.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,346,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 115,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus boosted their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Shares of PAYX opened at $114.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.10 and a 52-week high of $118.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $3,370,539.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,305,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

