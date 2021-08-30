Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,265,000 after buying an additional 11,021,254 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,138,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,992,000 after buying an additional 1,801,618 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,680,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,810,000 after buying an additional 2,954,076 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,359,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,904,000 after buying an additional 80,555 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,538,000 after buying an additional 20,053 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG opened at $67.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.45 and a twelve month high of $67.55.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

