ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the July 29th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASA opened at $20.93 on Monday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

