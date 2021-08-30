Chilton Investment Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank increased its position in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Bank of America by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.9% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 57.3% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAC opened at $42.49 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $357.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

