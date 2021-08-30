Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 5,221 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,641,000 after acquiring an additional 599,915 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 27.7% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,215,000 after purchasing an additional 409,566 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 45.5% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,069,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,149,000 after purchasing an additional 334,396 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth about $31,106,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $26,532,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $1,563,308.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $126.59 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $139.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

