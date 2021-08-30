Texas Yale Capital Corp. Takes Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 260.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $60.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

