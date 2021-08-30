Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Energizer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.89.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $39.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 300.85 and a beta of 1.24. Energizer has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman bought 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energizer stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Energizer worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

