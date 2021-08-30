Zacks: Analysts Expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to announce $22.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.30 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $13.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $131.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.82 million to $132.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $217.01 million, with estimates ranging from $188.81 million to $245.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09).

PRTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

PRTK stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $269.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.53. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $11.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98.

In other news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $73,341.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 364,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,134.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $333,330.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 913,676 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,526 shares of company stock worth $1,005,563. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,716,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 231,372 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 40,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

