Brokerages Expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.38. Medallion Financial reported earnings of ($0.97) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 128.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 0.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 48,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MFIN opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $214.78 million, a PE ratio of 214.30 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

