The Pennant Group (PNTG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The Pennant Group (NASDAQ: PNTG):

8/17/2021 – The Pennant Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

8/11/2021 – The Pennant Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – The Pennant Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $44.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – The Pennant Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $44.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – The Pennant Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

8/4/2021 – The Pennant Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $29.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $844.05 million, a PE ratio of 74.40 and a beta of 2.63. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.34 and a twelve month high of $69.56.

Get The Pennant Group Inc alerts:

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $224,553.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,214.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $47,843,135.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,100 shares of company stock worth $3,069,153. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 976.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 52,931 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.