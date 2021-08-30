iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the July 29th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,732,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $68.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.77. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $97.55.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

