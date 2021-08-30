US Bancorp DE Sells 51,016 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 51,016 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $37,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 85.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $102.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.63. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $64.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

