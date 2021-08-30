Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.02.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $455,414.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 967,470 shares of company stock worth $68,648,482 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $57.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.41. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

