SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,591,000 after buying an additional 300,519 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,599,000 after purchasing an additional 290,297 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,359,000 after purchasing an additional 180,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 143,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,392,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.29.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $134.39 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $134.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.38 and a beta of 0.90.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

