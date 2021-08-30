Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 28,046 Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 86.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $11.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $1,181,645.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,979,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,956,446.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $4,871,872.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,798,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 868,534 shares of company stock valued at $11,628,052. Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

