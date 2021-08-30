Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $292,000 Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,724,000 after acquiring an additional 25,303 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,365,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DECK opened at $423.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $403.46. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $444.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.14.

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total transaction of $270,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,635.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,019. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

