Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Invests $214,000 in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,840 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,322,000 after acquiring an additional 307,477 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,198,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,026,000 after purchasing an additional 552,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,394,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,606,000 after purchasing an additional 306,944 shares during the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $124.22 on Monday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $124.68. The company has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.93.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock valued at $210,515,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

