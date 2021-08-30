5,952 Shares in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Purchased by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 231,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 23.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 104,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEG. Raymond James upped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $49.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.27.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

