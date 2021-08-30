iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Position Increased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $99,401,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,606,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,260,000 after purchasing an additional 506,730 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 211.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 179,860 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $57.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.02. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $44.71 and a 52-week high of $59.19.

