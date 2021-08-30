Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 1,232 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $52,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

Shares of IBM opened at $139.41 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

