Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $7,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,766. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $129,788,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,183,005 shares of company stock valued at $466,092,000. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

ABNB stock opened at $154.18 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

