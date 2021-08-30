Northeast Investment Management Has $406,000 Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Match Group were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,458,000 after acquiring an additional 58,670 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,182,791,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Match Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,773,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,479,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,400,000 after acquiring an additional 937,602 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

Shares of MTCH opened at $141.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.25 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.88.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

