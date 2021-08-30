Brokerages Anticipate WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.77. WNS posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.29 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

NYSE WNS opened at $82.86 on Wednesday. WNS has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $84.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 44.1% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WNS by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of WNS by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

