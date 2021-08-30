Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Short Interest Update

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the July 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRSLF opened at $0.41 on Monday. Barsele Minerals has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.50.

About Barsele Minerals

Barsele Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on the Barsele Gold project. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

