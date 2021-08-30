Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in August

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BURBY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Societe Generale downgraded Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.58.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

BURBY stock opened at $25.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.33. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $32.17.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.