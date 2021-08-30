IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 112.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $225.30 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $166.51 and a 12-month high of $235.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.71.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

